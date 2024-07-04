Anti-polio Campaign Gains Momentum With Focus On Refusal Cases
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 04, 2024 | 10:28 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Zain-ul-Abideen Memon remained active in the field on the fourth consecutive day of the anti-polio campaign, successfully addressing multiple refusal cases.
According to a handout issued on Thursday, the district administration intensified the anti-polio campaign under the leadership of DC Zain-ul-Abideen Memon after positive environmental samples were found in Hyderabad. Meanwhile, in Latifabad Unit No. 4, with the help of the police, several parents were convinced to administer anti-polio drops to their children.
DC emphasized that polio was an incurable disease, and vaccination was the only solution to prevent it. He warned that even a slight negligence in the current sensitive situation regarding the polio virus could lead to lifelong disability for a child. He urged parents to ensure their children's bright future by protecting them from the threat of polio. Assistant Commissioner Latifabad Saud Baloch and other relevant officials accompanied him during the campaign.
