Anti-Polio campaign in Abbottabad, target set to vaccinate 225,469 children

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Sanaullah Khan Thursday has announced the launch of a comprehensive anti-polio campaign scheduled to run from December 16 to December 20, 2024.

The announcement was made during a meeting chaired by the deputy commissioner, the meeting was attended by officials from the health department and other relevant departments.

The campaign was officially inaugurated by the deputy commissioner, who administered polio drops to children as a symbolic gesture. Emphasizing the importance of vaccination, he called on parents to ensure their cooperation with polio

teams and have their children under the age of five vaccinated.

A target has been set to vaccinate 225,469 children in Abbottabad district during the campaign. To achieve this goal, 1,642 teams have been mobilized, which include 1,490 mobile teams, 105 fixed teams, 42 transit teams, and five roaming teams.

The campaign will be supervised by 64 Union Council Monitoring Officers (UCMOs), 350 area in-charges, and 25 District Polio Management Teams (DPMTs).

During the meeting, the health department provided a comprehensive briefing on the preparations and targets of the campaign.

The deputy commissioner issued special instructions to ensure the smooth execution of the campaign. He stressed the importance of ensuring the presence of polio teams in both urban and rural areas, monitoring the attendance of staff, overseeing the activities of transit teams, and confirming the presence of personnel at fixed centers.

The deputy commissioner also called for strict monitoring of data collection and verification to ensure accuracy and transparency in the campaign's progress. He emphasized the need for effective security measures to safeguard polio teams.

Deputy Commissioner Sanaullah Khan highlighted the crucial role of public awareness in the success of the campaign. He called on citizens to fulfill their collective responsibility by ensuring their children are vaccinated, thereby protecting them from lifelong disabilities. He urged all stakeholders to contribute to the national goal of making Pakistan a polio-free country.