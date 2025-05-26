Anti-polio Campaign In City, 2.2m Children To Get Vaccine
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 26, 2025 | 03:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) A city-wide anti-polio campaign has been launched in the city with the goal of administering polio drops to more than 2.2 million children under the age of five.
The campaign is being carried out under the direct supervision of Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza, as part of efforts to fulfill Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s vision of a polio-free Punjab.
As part of the campaign’s monitoring efforts, DC Musa Raza visited the Karim Block area of Iqbal Town, where he reviewed the field activities of polio teams. He personally inspected tally sheets, door markings, and vaccination records to ensure transparency and efficiency.
Assistant Commissioner of Allama Iqbal Town Khawaja Muhammad Umair Mahmood accompanied the deputy commissioner during the visit.
Speaking on the occasion, the DC emphasized the importance of the campaign and issued clear instructions to field staff to ensure its success.
He also urged citizens to fully cooperate with polio teams visiting their homes. “No child should be left behind in this campaign. The active participation of the public is essential for the complete eradication of this disease,” he added.
The DC praised the dedication of polio workers and encouraged them to continue their efforts with the same passion and commitment. “Your hard work is the foundation of our success in making Lahore a polio-free city,” he said.
