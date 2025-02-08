Anti-polio Campaign In DG Khan Achieves 100% Coverage
Sumaira FH Published February 08, 2025 | 04:30 PM
DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) A review meeting on the fourth day of the anti-polio campaign was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Usman Khalid.
During the briefing, CEO Health Dr. Idrees Laghari stated that a total of 804,429 children under five years of age have been administered polio drops in the district, achieving 100% coverage against the target of 800,562.
Over the past four days, 47 parents initially refused to vaccinate their children, but 45 of them were convinced, and their children received polio drops.
Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Usman Khalid directed that on the final follow-up day, all zero-dose children and those whose parents refused vaccination must be administered polio drops to ensure complete coverage.
Recent Stories
Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns mass shooting incident at learning ce ..
PTI observes black day on completion of first year since Feb 8 general elections
Vivo X200 Pro: Immersive Power Meets Pro-Grade Photography
Pakistan’s Favorite Entry-level Smartphone Series, the realme Note 60x Takes t ..
PML-Q leader& coordinator of the Ministry of Religious Affairs, Khawaja Rameez H ..
ADQ partners with State Capital Investment Corporation to explore investment opp ..
Cohesive society pillar of development, cultural renaissance in UAE
ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan among those facing US sanctions imposed by Trump
Pakistan meets major IMF conditions in first six months of current fiscal year
China boosts cross-border trade in 2024 with smart ports
Lawyers end three-day sit-in in Hyderabad over case dispute
Al-Azhar condemns Örebro massacre in Sweden
More Stories From Pakistan
-
24 arrested for kite flying, one-wheeling6 minutes ago
-
Anti-polio campaign in DG Khan achieves 100% coverage6 minutes ago
-
Dog show held at Jilani Park6 minutes ago
-
CTD arrested 15 terrorists26 minutes ago
-
DPO holds open court26 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers over 18 kg drugs in five operations26 minutes ago
-
R.A.Bazar police arrest four accused in fake robbery case26 minutes ago
-
21 power pilferers booked35 minutes ago
-
CPA conference discusses health & education legislation for social development35 minutes ago
-
CPWB chairperson hosts panel discussion on climate change in CPA conference35 minutes ago
-
Iranian envoy inaugurates ‘Hafez-e Shirazi Corner’ at AIOU, reaffirms commitment to strengthenin ..46 minutes ago
-
Thalassemia screening desk inaugurated in Sukkur56 minutes ago