Anti-polio Campaign In DG Khan Achieves 100% Coverage

Sumaira FH Published February 08, 2025 | 04:30 PM

Anti-polio campaign in DG Khan achieves 100% coverage

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) A review meeting on the fourth day of the anti-polio campaign was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Usman Khalid.

During the briefing, CEO Health Dr. Idrees Laghari stated that a total of 804,429 children under five years of age have been administered polio drops in the district, achieving 100% coverage against the target of 800,562.

Over the past four days, 47 parents initially refused to vaccinate their children, but 45 of them were convinced, and their children received polio drops.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Usman Khalid directed that on the final follow-up day, all zero-dose children and those whose parents refused vaccination must be administered polio drops to ensure complete coverage.

