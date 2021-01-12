UrduPoint.com
Anti-polio Campaign In Full Swing

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 06:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :The five-day anti-polio campaign, which began in all tehsils and towns of the district entered into its second day on Tuesday, Incharge district anti-polio drive Chaudary Muhammad Hussain informed that the immunisation campaign was in full swing.

He said, over 530,000 children have so far administered the polio vaccine, under the drive.

Hussain informed that 2964 mobile health teams were operating in the district to complete the task of immunization.

He said that polio drops were also being administered at 307 health centers in order to ensure that all children should be immunized.

Meanwhile the Deputy Commissioner Capt (r) Anwar Ul Haq has directed the health officials to give special attention to far flung areas so that no children could be left from vaccination.

He said that no polio case has been detected in Rawalpindi, adding Polio is a National issue and it is the responsibility of all to play an effective role to make the country Polio free.

