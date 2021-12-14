Anti-polio campaign in full swing

The five-day anti-polio campaign, which began in all tehsils and towns of Pindi district entered into its second day on Tuesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :The five-day anti-polio campaign, which began in all tehsils and towns of Pindi district entered into its second day on Tuesday.

Chief Executive Officer(CEO)Health Dr Faiza Kanwal informed that the immunisation campaign was in full swing.

Under the drive, she told APP, that over 430,000 children have so far been administered the polio vaccine.

The CEO said that 2964 polio teams, 663 area in-charges, 240 medical officers were participating in the campaign, with observing COVID-19 health guidelines.

Dr Faiza said the drive was also being utilized for creating awareness about Covid-19 and anti-dengue preventive measures.

"307 fixed centres have been set up while children coming from outside are being vaccinated at 129 transit points of the district," she added.

