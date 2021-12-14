UrduPoint.com

Anti-polio Campaign In Full Swing

Sumaira FH 24 seconds ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 07:17 PM

Anti-polio campaign in full swing

The five-day anti-polio campaign, which began in all tehsils and towns of Pindi district entered into its second day on Tuesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :The five-day anti-polio campaign, which began in all tehsils and towns of Pindi district entered into its second day on Tuesday.

Chief Executive Officer(CEO)Health Dr Faiza Kanwal informed that the immunisation campaign was in full swing.

Under the drive, she told APP, that over 430,000 children have so far been administered the polio vaccine.

The CEO said that 2964 polio teams, 663 area in-charges, 240 medical officers were participating in the campaign, with observing COVID-19 health guidelines.

Dr Faiza said the drive was also being utilized for creating awareness about Covid-19 and anti-dengue preventive measures.

"307 fixed centres have been set up while children coming from outside are being vaccinated at 129 transit points of the district," she added.

/395

Related Topics

Polio All From

Recent Stories

UAE-EU Parliamentary Friendship Group participates ..

UAE-EU Parliamentary Friendship Group participates in climate change seminar

2 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives President of Central African Re ..

RAK Ruler receives President of Central African Republic

17 minutes ago
 DC visits vegetables, fruit market

DC visits vegetables, fruit market

19 seconds ago
 Ministry of Economy, Harvard University partner to ..

Ministry of Economy, Harvard University partner to support UAE&#039;s economic p ..

32 minutes ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince chairs weekly SEC meeting

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs weekly SEC meeting

32 minutes ago
 Supreme Court decision on review petitions of sack ..

Supreme Court decision on review petitions of sacked employees expected on Wedne ..

21 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.