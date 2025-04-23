Open Menu

Anti-Polio Campaign In Full Swing

The anti-polio campaign is progressing in the district Chiniot, with polio teams actively vaccinating children. As of the second day, 195,629 children under the age of five have received polio drops

Deputy Commissioner Safiullah Gondal on Wednesday emphasized the importance of achieving 100% of the campaign's targets during an evening meeting of the District Polio Eradication Committee.

He also instructed Assistant Commissioners to continue dual monitoring and ensure that children who are absent from their homes are vaccinated.

The Deputy Commissioner appealed to parents to cooperate with the campaign, while Assistant Commissioners are verifying the implementation of the initiative.

