Anti-polio campaign in full swing in Rawalpindi district

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :The five-day anti-polio campaign, which began in all tehsils and towns of Rawalpindi district entered into its third day on Wednesday.

Talking to APP on the occasion, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Authority Dr Faiza Kanwal informed that the immunization campaign was in full swing. Under the drive, she told over 630,000 children have so far been administered the polio vaccine. She informed that 2964 polio teams, 240 health centres and 307 fixed centres, were operating in the district to complete the task of immunization.

She said that polio drops were also being administered at 129 transit points in order to ensure that all children should be immunized coming from outside the district.

The CEO said that standard operating procedures (SOPs) regarding COVID-19 were being followed to ensure the safety of polio teams during the drive while the set target to cover 719,000 children would be achieved by August 6.

