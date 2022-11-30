UrduPoint.com

Anti-polio Campaign In Full Swing In Rawalpindi"s High-risk Areas

Faizan Hashmi Published November 30, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Anti-polio campaign in full swing in Rawalpindi"s high-risk areas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :A week-long anti-Polio campaign, which began in three tehsils of the district, including Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation and Cantonments areas, entered into its third day on Wednesday, Incharge Anti Polio drive, Ch Muhammad Hussain said while talking to APP. He said that the immunization campaign was in full swing in which over 450,000 children had been administered the polio vaccines.

He informed that around 3,787 polio teams, 858 area In-charges and 243 medical officers participated in the campaign.

In addition, children were also immunized at 320 fixed centres and 182 transit points in the district.

He said that the target to cover more than 617,286 children below five years of age would be achieved by December 3.

Hussain added that the drive had been launched in tehsil Rawalpindi, Gujjar Khan, Taxila, Rawalpindi city and Rawalpindi Cantonment areas which were declared high-risk areas.

He said that the staff deployed for the campaign had been instructed that no negligence in this regard would be tolerated.

Hussain advised the parents to come forward and play their role in ensuring the vaccination of their children to eliminate the disease.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Shoiab Ali directed the polio teams to follow up on polio refusal cases, adding that polio was a national issue and it was the responsibility of all to play an effective role in making the country polio free.

