Anti-polio Campaign In ICT Hits 93% Target On 4th Day
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 31, 2024 | 10:50 PM
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon on Thursday chaired a review meeting of an anti-polio campaign in the Federal Capital, in which he was informed that the campaign continues smoothly and its fourth day of the drive 93% of its target was achieved by the fourth day
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon on Thursday chaired a review meeting of an anti-polio campaign in the Federal Capital, in which he was informed that the campaign continues smoothly and its fourth day of the drive 93% of its target was achieved by the fourth day.
During the meeting, the DC assessed progress, team performance, and security measures to ensure every child was reached.
The session included officials from the district administration and health department, who reviewed the campaign’s progress, polio team security, and coverage across different areas of the federal capital.
Reports shared during the meeting showed that the campaign has reached 93% of its target for the day, covering various neighborhoods with vaccination efforts.
Additionally, 713 children previously marked ineligible for vaccination received polio drops on the spot, according to the briefing.
DC emphasized that all houses in the city must be reached by polio teams. He urged residents to contact his office if teams miss their area, ensuring that no child remains un-vaccinated.
Irfan Memon also highlighted strict security measures in place for the safety of polio workers. He warned that individuals obstructing polio vaccination efforts would face legal consequences.
Recent Stories
PM felicitates newly elected office bearers of PBA
DC cracks down on absenteeism at Gujranwala hospitals
Computerized Land Record Center starts functioning in Mirpur district
PM, Amir of Qatar visit gallery of Pakistani artworks at National Museum of Qata ..
Funeral prayer for constable Iftikhar Ahmed at police lines HQ
Polio eradication efforts gain momentum in Gujranwala
DC Bhakkar ensure success of ongoing polio campaign
PM visit to further strengthen relations with KSA: Amb Farooq
ICT police arrest 13 outlaws; recovered weapons, drugs
Russia strongly supports Pakistan to join BRICS: Dr Andrew
Punjab CM to soon visit Lahore Press Club to distribute plots
Birth anniversary of Farooq Qaiser observed
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM felicitates newly elected office bearers of PBA18 seconds ago
-
Computerized Land Record Center starts functioning in Mirpur district2 minutes ago
-
Funeral prayer for constable Iftikhar Ahmed at police lines HQ17 minutes ago
-
Polio eradication efforts gain momentum in Gujranwala17 minutes ago
-
DC Bhakkar ensure success of ongoing polio campaign17 minutes ago
-
PM visit to further strengthen relations with KSA: Amb Farooq7 minutes ago
-
ICT police arrest 13 outlaws; recovered weapons, drugs7 minutes ago
-
Punjab CM to soon visit Lahore Press Club to distribute plots7 minutes ago
-
Birth anniversary of Farooq Qaiser observed8 minutes ago
-
Wheat cultivation in rain-fed areas be completed by mid Nov8 minutes ago
-
Dera police arrest 3 outlaws :1250g hashish recovered3 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi congratulates newly elected PBA's officials3 minutes ago