Anti-polio Campaign In ICT Hits 93% Target On 4th Day

October 31, 2024

Anti-polio campaign in ICT hits 93% target on 4th day

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon on Thursday chaired a review meeting of an anti-polio campaign in the Federal Capital, in which he was informed that the campaign continues smoothly and its fourth day of the drive 93% of its target was achieved by the fourth day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon on Thursday chaired a review meeting of an anti-polio campaign in the Federal Capital, in which he was informed that the campaign continues smoothly and its fourth day of the drive 93% of its target was achieved by the fourth day.

During the meeting, the DC assessed progress, team performance, and security measures to ensure every child was reached.

The session included officials from the district administration and health department, who reviewed the campaign’s progress, polio team security, and coverage across different areas of the federal capital.

Reports shared during the meeting showed that the campaign has reached 93% of its target for the day, covering various neighborhoods with vaccination efforts.

Additionally, 713 children previously marked ineligible for vaccination received polio drops on the spot, according to the briefing.

DC emphasized that all houses in the city must be reached by polio teams. He urged residents to contact his office if teams miss their area, ensuring that no child remains un-vaccinated.

Irfan Memon also highlighted strict security measures in place for the safety of polio workers. He warned that individuals obstructing polio vaccination efforts would face legal consequences.

More Stories From Pakistan