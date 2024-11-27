Open Menu

Anti-polio Campaign In Kasur From 16 December: DC

Muhammad Irfan Published November 27, 2024 | 02:40 PM

Anti-polio campaign in Kasur from 16 December: DC

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Captain (R), Aurangzeb Haider Khan has announced a comprehensive anti-polio campaign starts on December 16, 2024.

The DC was chairing a meeting of Kasur District Polio Control Committee here Wednesday to review the polio eradication program.

According to DC office sources, the campaign, aims to administer polio drops to 751,828 children under five years of age, with the goal of achieving 100 percent coverage.

To ensure the campaign's success, 126 Union Council Monitoring Officers (UCMOs) and 578 area in-charges will be appointed. Additionally, 2,785 mobile teams, 131 fixed teams, and 74 transit teams will be deployed to administer polio drops to children.

Aurangzed emphasized that eradicating polio is a national duty, urging people from all walks of life to play their part in eliminating the disease.

He stressed that parents must ensure their children receive polio vaccine drops to protect them from lifelong disability.

The campaign has garnered support from various stakeholders, including the World Health Organization (WHO), with relevant officers participating in the meeting to discuss the campaign's strategy and implementation.

