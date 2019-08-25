Anti-polio campaign in Orakzai to begin on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2019 ) :A four-day anti-polio campaign is set to commence in Orakzai tribal district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa today (Monday).

According to local administration, all preparations have been completed in regards to the campaign including the constitution of 219 polio teams. These teams will ensure that all 40,500 children across district's 19 union councils receive the drops of polio vaccine.