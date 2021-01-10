Anti-polio campaign in Punjab to start tomorrow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed to lunch a comprehensive 5-day anti-polio campaign throughout the province from tomorrow (Monday).

The Chief Minister, while directing the commissioners and deputy commissioners to personally monitor the anti-polio drive, announced prizes for the districts on outstanding performance.

According to handout issued here on Sunday, more than 20 million children across the province will be administered polio vaccine for which 48,000 teams have been constituted.

The CM said that corona related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) would be strictly followed during the campaign, adding that masks and sanitizers have been distributed among the teams to protect them from the Covid-19.

Teams would be given full protection during the anti-polio campaign, he mentioned. Polio vaccine would be administered to the children as per set SOPs of WHO, he said.

"Polio-free Pakistan is our mission and government is utilizing all possible resources to give our children a safe and healthy future," he added.

Usman Buzdar stressed upon the parents to become a part of the government's efforts to eradicate polio. He urged the need for close liaison between the concerned departments for the desirable results. Polio is a national challenge, which has to be overcome at any cost. Forging the data and statistics of the anti-polio campaign would not be tolerated, Usman Buzdar warned.