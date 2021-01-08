UrduPoint.com
Anti-polio Campaign Inaugurated

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 06:00 PM

Anti-polio campaign inaugurated

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jaffar inaugurated the National anti-polio campaign here Friday and administered polio drops to children at Mother and Child Health Care Center.

Addressing the opening ceremony the DC stressed officials of the health department to ensure the achievement of Polio campaign targets and specially see that no child is left unattended.

He also directed for strict monitoring of Polio teams during working in field at district and tehsil level and strict legal action be initiated against officials and staff of health department in case of negligence.

On the occasion Additional District Health Officer Dr Daulat Jamali informed that the formal inauguration of National Anti Polio Campaign would be held on January 11, 2021.

He said that during the anti Polio campaign in district, more than 3,31000 children up to the age of five years would be vaccinated for which 958 polio teams were formed.

The meeting was attended by Additional District Health Officer Dr Daulat Jamali, Focal Person for Polio Dr Allah Bux Rajpar, Information Officer Sher Muhammad Jamali and officials from health and other related departments.

