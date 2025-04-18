Anti-Polio campaign inaugurated in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) Advisor to Chief Minister on Health, Ehtesham Ali, Provincial Minister for Public Health Engineering, Pakhtoon Yar Khan and Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shahab Ali Shah, jointly inaugurated the province-wide anti-polio campaign by administering polio drops to children at Police Services Hospital, Peshawar.

The campaign, set to begin officially on April 21, will span five days and aims to vaccinate over 6.537 million children under the age of five across the province.

For the smooth execution of the drive, 35,460 trained polio workers’ teams have been formed, while around 50,000 security personnel will be deployed to ensure the safety of teams.

Speaking at the launch event, the province’s top political and administrative leadership reaffirmed their strong commitment to eradicating the poliovirus from the region.

They emphasized that the government would continue conducting anti-polio campaigns regularly to ensure that every child is protected from this crippling disease.

Health Advisor Ehtesham Ali highlighted the role of the government machinery, health department, and law enforcement agencies in the collective effort to eliminate polio. Stressing the significance of vaccination, he said that the Health Department is enhancing the immunization system to protect children from polio and 12 other preventable diseases.

He urged parents and all segments of society to cooperate fully with frontline health workers who visit homes during the campaign and to ensure that their children receive polio drops for a healthy future.

Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah, in his remarks, emphasized the government’s proactive measures to overcome challenges and ensure that every child under five receives polio drops to prevent lifelong disability.

He called on the media to play a vital role in raising awareness at the community level about the importance of polio vaccination and other immunization programs.

Praising the relentless efforts and sacrifices of frontline health workers and security personnel, Shahab Ali Shah referred to them as national heroes. “The consistent, well-organized, and successful campaigns in the province would not have been possible without their dedication,” he stated.

When asked about the security situation, the Chief Secretary assured that all necessary steps are being taken to safeguard polio teams during the campaign, adding that around 50,000 personnel would be deployed across the province for this purpose.

In response to a question regarding the recent spike in polio cases, Health Advisor Ehtesham Ali acknowledged the challenges but reaffirmed the government's resolve to curb the spread and achieve complete eradication.

He highlighted that the Provincial Emergency Operations Center is not only conducting frequent campaigns but has also introduced targeted strategies, Health Camps, and Integrated Service Delivery (ISD) to ensure that every child in the province receives polio drops.

Ehtesham Ali further shared that the government is prioritizing the provision of healthcare services in the underprivileged southern regions of the province, especially for women and children.

In partnership with a local organization, the Health Department has recently launched a project to upgrade 35 health centers across 28 union councils in Bannu and D.I. Khan divisions.

These centers will provide immunization services, maternal healthcare, and treatment for common illnesses.