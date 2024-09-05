Anti-Polio Campaign Inaugurated In Matiari, Awareness Walk Held
Sumaira FH Published September 05, 2024 | 04:10 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) A seven-day anti-polio campaign in district Matiari was officially inaugurated by the Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Yousuf Shaikh at taluka hospital Matiari.
The campaign will run from September 9 to 15, with the target of administering polio drops to 181,247 children under the age of five across the district.
A public awareness walk was also organized, led by two children affected by polio. The walk started from taluka headquarters hospital and concluded at Matiari Press Club, aiming to raise awareness about the importance of polio vaccination. The event was participated by the District Health Officer (DHO) Dr.
Pir Ghulam Hussain, Assistant Commissioners Abdul Sattar Shaikh and Dr. Mazahir Ali, along with other government officials and local citizens. During the event, the Deputy Commissioner emphasized that it was essential to vaccinate every child against polio and urged parents to ensure their children under five were included in the campaign.
Following the inauguration, a high-level meeting was chaired by the Deputy Commissioner, during which District Focal Person for Polio Dr. Nazir Mallah informed that all necessary arrangements have been made to achieve the vaccination target.
