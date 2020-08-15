Anti-polio campaign inaugurates in Bahawalpur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial on Saturday inaugurated the anti-polio campaign by administering the vaccine to children at the outdoor department of Bahawal Victoria Hospital here.

As many as 729,763 children under the age of 5 years will be administered anti-polio drops in the district during the campaign. Some 1473 teams have been constituted for the campaign which included 1288 mobile teams and 167 fixed teams.

The campaign will be monitored by 296 Area In-charges, 123 Union Council Monitoring Officers and six tehsil supervisors. Special teams have been formed to administer anti polio vaccines to children residing in the Cholistan, river banks and children of gypsies.