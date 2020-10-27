UrduPoint.com
Anti-polio Campaign Kicks Off

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 04:10 PM

Anti-polio campaign kicks off

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :A five-day anti-polio campaign launched here on Tuesday under which children of under five-year of age will be administered anti-polio drops across the district.

Deputy Commissioner Rana Adil Taswar inaugurated the anti-polio drive by administering anti-polio drops to children at district headquarters hospital Sukkur.

Speaking on the occasion, the deputy commissioner said that strict measures would be put in place for the ongoing polio campaign which would continue till Oct 31st.

He said the government in collaboration with its partner organisations was trying to reach out to every child below the age of five.

He hoped that the disease would be eradicated from the district soon. He said that the government was keen in the eradication of polio from the country because it has become a serious threat to the lives of children.

He urged the Director Health, Dr Agha Samuullah Pathan to keep close watch over the activities of the vaccination team.

District Health Officer representatives of Rotary International, EPI and others concerned officials were also present on the occasion.

