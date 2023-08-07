Open Menu

Anti-polio Campaign Kicks Off In 17 Districts Of KP

Umer Jamshaid Published August 07, 2023 | 11:40 AM

Anti-polio campaign kicks off in 17 districts of KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :The five-day anti-polio drive started on Monday in 17 districts of the province to vaccinate more than 2.7 million children under the age of five.

According to Emergency Operation Center, "Around 6,947 teams have been constituted to administer polio drops to the children while 1,598 area in-charge would supervise the vaccination drive and over 18,000 police personnel would perform security duty."The health teams would also do other vaccinations of the children along with polio drops.

