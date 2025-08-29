Anti-Polio campaign kicks off in Abbottabad targeting 225,459 children

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Sarmad Saleem Akram Friday inaugurated the anti-polio campaign at the Divisional Headquarters by administering drops to children.

The event was attended by senior district and health officials, including the Additional Deputy Commissioner General, Assistant Commissioner, District Health Officer, and WHO Coordinator.

The four-day campaign will formally begin on September 1, targeting 225,459 children under the age of five across 54 union councils of Abbottabad. For the drive, 1,688 teams have been constituted to carry out door-to-door vaccination.

Citizens have been urged to contact the District Control Room for complaints or feedback regarding the vaccination campaign.