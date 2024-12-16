Anti-polio campaign kicks off in Chiniot

(@FahadShabbir)

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) A five-day anti-polio campaign has started on Monday in Chiniot, aiming to vaccinate 297,122 children against the crippling disease.

According to DC office, the campaign which will run until December 20, was inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner Chiniot Safiullah Gondal, who emphasized the importance of immunizing children under five years of age to prevent lifelong disability.

To ensure the success of the campaign, 1,467 teams have been formed to go door-to-door, administering polio drops to children across the district.

This effort is part of a larger initiative to eradicate polio in Pakistan, where the virus still poses a significant threat, particularly in areas with low vaccination rates.

In his message to parents, DC urged them to prioritize their children's health and get them vaccinated, highlighting the critical role they play in preventing the spread of polio.

This anti-polio drive is crucial in protecting children from the devastating effects of polio, which can cause paralysis, disability, and even death. By working together, health officials, parents, and the community can help ensure that every child in Chiniot receives the necessary vaccination to lead a healthy and polio-free life.

