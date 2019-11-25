UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anti-polio Campaign Kicks Off In GB From Monday

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 09:50 AM

Anti-polio campaign kicks off in GB from Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :As part of the government's renewed efforts to eradicate polio, a four-day immunization campaign against polio are set to begin in Gilgit-Baltistan today (Monday).

During the campaign, medical teams will administer anti-polio drops to children up to five years of age.

Health Department has appealed to the parents to cooperate with medical teams and ensure that every child is administered the anti-polio vaccine, a private news channel reported.

Health officials also appealed to the media to support the government in shunning the negative propaganda.

Related Topics

Polio Media Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

29 minutes ago

Suroor bin Mohammed, Nahyan bin Mubarak attend Oma ..

10 hours ago

Etihad Airways first foreign airline to operate fl ..

10 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, President of Montenegro revie ..

10 hours ago

Dubai economy grows 2.1 pc in H1 2019

10 hours ago

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.