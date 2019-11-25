Anti-polio campaign kicks off in GB from Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :As part of the government's renewed efforts to eradicate polio, a four-day immunization campaign against polio are set to begin in Gilgit-Baltistan today (Monday).

During the campaign, medical teams will administer anti-polio drops to children up to five years of age.

Health Department has appealed to the parents to cooperate with medical teams and ensure that every child is administered the anti-polio vaccine, a private news channel reported.

Health officials also appealed to the media to support the government in shunning the negative propaganda.