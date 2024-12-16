Anti-Polio Campaign Kicks Off In Hyderabad; DC, SSP Administer Drops To Children
Sumaira FH Published December 16, 2024 | 05:30 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) On the first day of the anti-polio campaign, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Hyderabad Zain-ul-Abideen Memon and SSP Dr. Farrukh Ali Lanjar accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Qasimabad Hataf Siyal and other officials, administered polio drops to children at Taluka Hospital, Qasimabad.
DC Zain-ul-Abideen Memon emphasized the importance of conducting monthly anti-polio drives to maintain the effectiveness of vaccinations. He warned that even a one-month gap in the campaign could increase the risk of the virus spreading.
He urged parents to cooperate with the administration during the campaign and not hinder this national duty.
He added that the polio vaccine was completely safe and helped in the eradication of the virus globally, however, only two countries where the virus still exists, but can be eradicated by only two drops of the vaccine.
He said that the administration was working tirelessly to eliminate the virus, and he also warned that legal action would be taken in case of non-compliance.
SSP Dr. Farrukh Ali Lanjar also appealed to parents to ensure their children receive the polio drops. He added that efforts will be taken to aware parents, however, the law permits action against those who refuse to cooperate.
