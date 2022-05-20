UrduPoint.com

Anti-polio Campaign Kicks Off In Sukkur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 20, 2022 | 08:45 PM

Anti-polio campaign kicks off in Sukkur

A seven day long anti-polio campaign launched here during which children under 5 years of age would be vaccinated across the district

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :A seven day long anti-polio campaign launched here during which children under 5 years of age would be vaccinated across the district.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Javed Ahmed on Friday inaugurated the anti-polio drive by administering anti-polio drops to children at District's headquarters hospital here Speaking on the occasion, he claimed that strict measures would be put in place for the ongoing polio campaign which would continue till May 27th.

He said that the government in collaboration with its partner organisations was trying to reach out to every child below the age of five.

He hoped that the disease would be eradicated from the district soon. He said that the government was keen in the eradication of polio from the country because it has become a serious threat to the lives of children.

He urged the District Health Officer (DHO), Dr Jamil Ahmed Mahar to keep close watch over the activities of the vaccination team.

Taluka Health Officer (THOs), representatives of Rotary International, EPI and others concerned officials were also present on the occasion.

