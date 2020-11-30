Anti-polio campaign kicks off in Swat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :A five-day anti-polio campaign was kicked off in Swat on Monday and would continue till December 4.

Deputy Commissioner Swat Saqib Raza Aslam inaugurated the campaign in the district under which 481,149 children up to five-year of age would be vaccinated.

District Health Officer Swat Dr Muhammad Akram Shah, Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Babuzai Shozab Abbas accompanied the Deputy Commissioner during the inaugural ceremony.

The deputy commissioner urged the people to administer polio drops to their children under the age of five and protect them from permanent disability.

He emphasized upon citizens to fully cooperate with the polio workers and as a patriotic citizen render full support to the Government so that the country could be made polio free.

In Swat district, full preparations have been made for the campaign which will continue from November 30 to December 4, 2020. A total of 481,149 children from 265,690 families will be vaccinated during the district-wide campaign.