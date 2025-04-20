Anti-polio campaign kicks off to immunize 1.5 mln children

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) The District Health Authority's anti-polio campaign on Monday to immunize 10, 57000 children under 5-year age across the district.

The seven day campaign has been equipped with full technical and human resources to achieve 100% results, which is even greater than that of the previous target.

The health authority has chalked out a comprehensive plan comprising different tears based on dynamic maneuvering at homes, health centers, educational institutions, bus stops and transit points.

"The plan includes reaching 731,726 children through intensive house-to-house vaccination efforts, supported by 3,749 vaccination teams", said Dr. Asif Arbab Niazi, the Chief Executive Officer of the District Health Authority, Rawalpindi.

He informed that under coordinated mechanism, the digitized data update, duty performance and and developmental deliverance activities will be monitored at the monitoring center.

"We strongly urge citizens, community leaders and media partners to assist us reaching out maximum children during the campaign to achieve ultimate aim of protecting our generation from polio", Dr.

Asif said.

The health authority chief emphasized the government's commitment to polio eradication. Dr. Asif assured that all necessary logistical preparations, including vaccine storage, transportation, and team training, had been completed to facilitate smooth campaign operations.

To address the issue of Rawalpindi- Islamabad bordering areas, the district administrations of the duo have also set a joint mechanism.

"Both the districts established a joint communication system using Google Links and WhatsApp groups for real-time data sharing on migrant children, with particular focus on high-risk border areas", he informed.

Earlier in the previous week, DCs from both the districts jointly chaired a meeting in this regard to finalize the joint mechanism to achieve maximum target.

Dr. Asif further informed that 3,26000 children approx, would be administered the polio drops through mobile teams across various tehsils, at educational institutions and at fixed health centers.