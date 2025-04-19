Anti-polio campaign launched

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) The second anti-polio campaign of the year 2025 in District Gujrat is set to run from April 21 to April 25.

The campaign was officially launched by Deputy Commissioner Safdar Hussain Virk at Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Teaching Hospital, where he administered polio drops to children under five years of age.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by CEO of the District Health Authority Dr. Muhammad Saqib Muneer, Medical Superintendent Dr. Ayaz Nasir Chauhan, District Health Officer (Preventive Services) Dr.

Syed Ghamkhar Hussain, and other officials.Deputy District Health Officer Dr. Muhammad Usman Naeem, officers from the Health Department, local community members, parents, and children were also present at the event.

The deputy commissioner said that during the ongoing campaign, polio drops will be administered to 514,982 children under the age of five across the district. He urged parents to ensure their children receive the vaccine to help eradicate the crippling disease of polio.