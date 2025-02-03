Open Menu

Anti-polio Campaign Launched In Dir Lower To Vaccinate 332,570 Children

Faizan Hashmi Published February 03, 2025 | 05:20 PM

Anti-polio campaign launched in Dir Lower to vaccinate 332,570 children

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) A five-day anti-polio campaign has begun in Dir Lower on Monday, aiming to vaccinate 332,570 children under the age of five.

The campaign, which will run from February 3 to February 7, involves 1,442 teams tasked with administering polio drops across the district.

To ensure the campaign’s success, 317 area in-charges have been appointed to monitor and supervise the efforts.

Additionally, around 21,000 police personnel and 250 Dir Levies forces have been deployed to provide security for polio workers.

Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower, Muhammad Arif Khan, has directed district administration and health department officials to visit hospitals, transport hubs, and transit points to oversee the campaign.

Orders have also been issued to Assistant Commissioners, Additional Assistant Commissioners, Union Council Chairmen, and field polio workers to ensure all targets are met.

The campaign aims to reach every child in the district and strengthen efforts to eradicate polio from the region.

