Anti-Polio Campaign Launched In Larkana

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 05:40 PM

Anti-Polio Campaign launched in Larkana

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :The Commissioner Larkana Division Muhammad Saleem Raza Khuhro on Monday launched a four-day National Polio Campaign by administering anti-polio drops to the children below 5 years of age at EPI Centre, CMC Children Hospital, Larkana.

The campaign has been launched by the Health Department, which would continue by December 20, 2019 throughout the district.

