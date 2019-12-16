Anti-Polio Campaign launched in Larkana

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :The Commissioner Larkana Division Muhammad Saleem Raza Khuhro on Monday launched a four-day National Polio Campaign by administering anti-polio drops to the children below 5 years of age at EPI Centre, CMC Children Hospital, Larkana.

The campaign has been launched by the Health Department, which would continue by December 20, 2019 throughout the district.