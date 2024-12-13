Anti-polio campaign launched in Lodhran

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Syed Waseem Hassan inaugurated a special anti-polio campaign by administering drops to children at the THQ hospital.

The event was attended by District Health Officer Dr. Riaz Ahmed and other health officials.

Speaking at the ceremony, the DC highlighted that during the nationwide anti-polio drive, 385,027 children under the age of five across Lodhran district would be vaccinated.

The campaign would continue from 16 to 20 December. To ensure the campaign's success, 75 Union Council Medical Officers (UCMOs), 286 Area Incharges, 1,459 mobile Teams, 68 Fixed Teams, and 26 transit teams will actively participate.

The DC emphasized the importance of field monitoring, ensuring polio teams conduct thorough door marking and finger marking during the campaign. He also urged parents to administer polio drops to their kids to avert them from lifelong disability.