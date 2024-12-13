Open Menu

Anti-polio Campaign Launched In Lodhran

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 13, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Anti-polio campaign launched in Lodhran

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Syed Waseem Hassan inaugurated a special anti-polio campaign by administering drops to children at the THQ hospital.

The event was attended by District Health Officer Dr. Riaz Ahmed and other health officials.

Speaking at the ceremony, the DC highlighted that during the nationwide anti-polio drive, 385,027 children under the age of five across Lodhran district would be vaccinated.

The campaign would continue from 16 to 20 December. To ensure the campaign's success, 75 Union Council Medical Officers (UCMOs), 286 Area Incharges, 1,459 mobile Teams, 68 Fixed Teams, and 26 transit teams will actively participate.

The DC emphasized the importance of field monitoring, ensuring polio teams conduct thorough door marking and finger marking during the campaign. He also urged parents to administer polio drops to their kids to avert them from lifelong disability.

Related Topics

Polio Mobile Lodhran December Event From

Recent Stories

CM Maryam visits Huawei Technologies in Shanghai’s Longgang district

34 minutes ago
 Pakistan, South Africa to play second T20I match t ..

Pakistan, South Africa to play second T20I match today

38 minutes ago
 NADRA provides door to door facility to special pe ..

NADRA provides door to door facility to special persons

42 minutes ago
 Finance Minister reaffirms govt’s commitment to ..

Finance Minister reaffirms govt’s commitment to foster IT sector

51 minutes ago
 PSL franchises at odds over inclusion of star fore ..

PSL franchises at odds over inclusion of star foreign cricketers

56 minutes ago
 SC grants conditional approval for military courts ..

SC grants conditional approval for military courts to announce verdicts

2 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 December 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 December 2024

7 hours ago
 AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq emphasize ..

AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq emphasizes Quaid-e-Azam's golden rule f ..

16 hours ago
 Man held for allegedly attempting to rape shepherd ..

Man held for allegedly attempting to rape shepherded lady in Fatehjang

16 hours ago
 Pakistan earns global recognition for climate advo ..

Pakistan earns global recognition for climate advocacy at COP 29: PM Coordinator

16 hours ago
 Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanvee ..

Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain extends felicitation ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan