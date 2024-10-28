Anti-polio Campaign Launched In Mirpur AJK To Immunize 76,656 Children
Umer Jamshaid Published October 28, 2024 | 01:10 PM
MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) A five-day national anti-polio campaign began on Monday in the expatriate district of Mirpur, targeting 76,656 children under the age of five for immunization.
According to DC office, the campaign was inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner Yasir Riaz and SSP Khawar Ali Shawkat.
District Health Officer Dr. Fida Hussain Raja highlighted the importance of the initiative, urging community involvement to ensure that no child misses out on the vaccine.
Dr. Fida Hussain Raja explained that the Mirpur district has been divided into 49 union councils, with trained supervisors overseeing the immunization efforts.
A total of 439 mobile teams and 41 fixed centers have been established to administer polio drops. Additionally, transit points have been set up at 14 key locations for children traveling with their parents.
The DHO called on the public and school managers to support the health teams during the campaign.
He emphasized that past campaigns have been successful due to community cooperation and urged everyone to work together for the eradication of polio.
Dr. Fida noted that, thanks to effective strategies and public support, no polio cases have been reported in Azad Jammu Kashmir to date.
He stressed the necessity of ongoing collaboration with health teams to achieve complete success in this vital initiative.
Health officials and community representatives were present at the launch, administering polio drops to children in attendance.
