Open Menu

Anti-polio Campaign Launched In Mirpur AJK To Immunize 76,656 Children

Umer Jamshaid Published October 28, 2024 | 01:10 PM

Anti-polio campaign launched in Mirpur AJK to immunize 76,656 children

MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) A five-day national anti-polio campaign began on Monday in the expatriate district of Mirpur, targeting 76,656 children under the age of five for immunization.

According to DC office, the campaign was inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner Yasir Riaz and SSP Khawar Ali Shawkat.

District Health Officer Dr. Fida Hussain Raja highlighted the importance of the initiative, urging community involvement to ensure that no child misses out on the vaccine.

Dr. Fida Hussain Raja explained that the Mirpur district has been divided into 49 union councils, with trained supervisors overseeing the immunization efforts.

A total of 439 mobile teams and 41 fixed centers have been established to administer polio drops. Additionally, transit points have been set up at 14 key locations for children traveling with their parents.

The DHO called on the public and school managers to support the health teams during the campaign.

He emphasized that past campaigns have been successful due to community cooperation and urged everyone to work together for the eradication of polio.

Dr. Fida noted that, thanks to effective strategies and public support, no polio cases have been reported in Azad Jammu Kashmir to date.

He stressed the necessity of ongoing collaboration with health teams to achieve complete success in this vital initiative.

Health officials and community representatives were present at the launch, administering polio drops to children in attendance.

APP/ahr/378

Related Topics

Polio Mobile Jammu Mirpur Khawar Ali

Recent Stories

Australia announces squad for T20 series against P ..

Australia announces squad for T20 series against Pakistan

1 hour ago
 PSX 100-Index reaches historic 90,754 points

PSX 100-Index reaches historic 90,754 points

2 hours ago
 Pakistan's White-ball Head Coach Gary Kirsten resi ..

Pakistan's White-ball Head Coach Gary Kirsten resigns

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 October 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 October 2024

5 hours ago
 Kashmir Black Day Observed at Pakistan Consulate i ..

Kashmir Black Day Observed at Pakistan Consulate in Dubai, Reinforcing Solidarit ..

20 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024

1 day ago
 Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate com ..

Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..

2 days ago
 Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM

Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM

2 days ago
 Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj A ..

Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award

2 days ago
 Pakistan win three-match Test series against Engla ..

Pakistan win three-match Test series against England

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan