Anti-Polio campaign launched in Rahim Yar Khan

Rahim Yar Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) DC Shakeel Ahmad Bhatti inaugurated the anti-polio campaign in the district of Rahim Yar Khan by administering polio vaccine to children less than five years of age on Monday.

According to DC Office, Deputy Commissioner Shakeel Ahmad Bhatti stressed parents to play an active role in the success of the campaign, as the District Health Authority strives to reach its 100% target of vaccinating more than 11 lakh young children in the district.

He urged the importance of providing facilities to the polio teams and ensuring strict monitoring.

The anti-polio campaign will run from November 27 and will help protect children from lifelong disabilities.

The opening ceremony of the polio campaign was held at the Primary Health Center Basti Abdul Karim and was attended by CEO Health Dr. Ghazanfar Shafique, DHO Dr. Liaquat Chauhan, District Manager PHFMC Syed Zeeshan Ahmed and Deputy District Health Officer Dr. Farid Iftikhar, as well as WHO Representative Dr. Umar Farooq.

APP/ihd