Anti-polio campaign launched in Tank

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) An anti-polio campaign was launched amid tight security here on Monday,Deputy Commissioner Tanveer Ahmed Khattak and District Police Officer Aslam Nawaz Khan inaugurated the drive by administering polio drops to children at the DC Office.

During the inauguration ceremony, awareness banners and standees highlighting the importance of polio prevention were displayed at the Deputy Commissioner’s office.

The event was attended by officials from various government departments and media representatives.

Speaking at the occasion, the deputy commissioner said it was collective responsibility to wipe out polio by administering polio drops to children aged upto five years in each polio drive.

He also urged parents to fully cooperate with anti-polio teams to ensure that no child is left without receiving the vital vaccine drops.

The DPO also spoke on the occasion and highlighted security arrangements put in place for the ongoing campaign.

He said district administration, health department, police, and other security agencies are actively engaged in the campaign.

He also appealed to religious scholars, teachers, media, and other community groups to play their role in this national mission so that the country could be made polio-free.

