Anti-polio campaign officially launched in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur here on Friday officially launched the campaign by administering polio drops to children to be started from July 1, 2024.

The five-day anti-polio campaign will continue from July 1 to July 5 with the Anti-polio campaign in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa being launched in July 2024.

Under the campaign, anti-polio drops will be administered in six complete districts of Swabi, Swat, Tank, North Waziristan, South Waziristan Lower, and South Waziristan Upper.

Similarly, this campaign will also be conducted in specific union councils of five districts, including 22 union councils of Dera Ismail Khan, three of Peshawar and one each of Karam, Bannu and Lakki Marwat.

Under the campaign, a total of 1299000 children have been set as the target of anti-polio vaccination, said the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Chief Minister said that 9,921 teams have been formed for this purpose and about 15,000 security personnel will be deployed to protect the polio teams.

It is encouraging that no case of polio has been reported so far this year, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said.

“We have to make the country and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa polio free of Polio,” Chief Minister Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur said. Eliminating polio virus is also among the top priorities of our government, Chief Minister said.

Parents are requested to give their children anti-polio shots and protect them from life-long disability. Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur said. All sections of the society will have to play their individual and collective role to rid the province of polio virus, the Chief Minister added.

Frontline polio workers are our heroes, parents should fully support door-to-door polio workers, Ali Amin Gandapur said. Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa salutes the sacrifices of polio workers and forces personnel who laid down their lives during polio duty..

