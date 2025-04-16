Open Menu

Anti-polio Campaign Set For April 21-25

Faizan Hashmi Published April 16, 2025 | 06:50 PM

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) A meeting was held under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Safdar Hussain Virk to finalise preparations for the upcoming anti-polio campaign, scheduled for April 21-25, 2025.

The meeting focused on campaign planning, field staff training, monitoring, and addressing potential challenges.

The session was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Afzal Hayat Tarar, CEO of Health Dr. Muhammad Saqib Munir, District Health Officer Dr. Ghamkhar Hussain Shah, DSP Muhammad Imran Baig, a representative from the World Health Organization, District Population Officer Umar Farooq, and supervisory officers.The deputy commissioner emphasized the collective responsibility of eradicating polio and the importance of achieving 100% vaccination coverage for children.

He also stressed the need to ensure the safety of vaccination teams, foster interdepartmental coordination, and raise public awareness. Dr. Saqib Munir and Dr. Ghamkhar Shah briefed the meeting on team deployments, vaccination coverage, and challenges in sensitive union councils. It was decided to implement micro plans at the union council level, conduct training sessions, and establish a local monitoring system to ensure comprehensive coverage.

Deputy Commissioner Virk urged all relevant departments to work together for the success of the campaign.

