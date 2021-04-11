UrduPoint.com
Anti-polio Campaign Starts In Balochistan

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 11th April 2021 | 06:20 PM

Anti-polio campaign starts in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :A five- day anti-polio campaign on Sunday started in 33 districts of Balochistan to secure a polio free future for every child.

Spokesperson of Balochistan government Liaquat Shahwani said at least 2.4 million children up to five years of age would be vaccinated against the crippling disease during the ongoing anti-polio drive.

Around 10,553 teams have been formed for the purpose of which thousand mobile and fixed teams would administer polio drops to the children at doorstep.

He said the emergency operations centre in Quetta had been finalized all the arrangements .

The five-day campaign, which was postponed due to the protest of government employees would be completed across the province, Shahwani said. He urged the public to cooperate with the polio teams.

More Stories From Pakistan

