Anti-Polio campaign starts in DI Khan amid tight security

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Dera Sarah Rehman on Monday inaugurated the anti-polio campaign by administering polio drops to a child amid tight security arrangements made by the district police.

In this regard, a ceremony was held at the Deputy Commissioner’s office which was attended by District Health Officer Dera Syed Muhammad Mehsud, Additional Deputy Commissioner Adnan Jameel, Dr. Irfan and others.

During the ceremony, Deputy Commissioner Sarah Rehman and Additional Deputy Commissioner Adnan Jameel administered anti-polio drops to children.

The anti-polio campaign would be carried out in two phases in Dera Ismail Khan. In the first phase, from November 11 to November 15, 2024, three tehsils including Dera, Paharpur and Paroa would be covered. While the remaining tehsils of the district would be covered in second phase scheduled to be carried out from November 16 to November 19, 2024.

During the campaign, about 372,431 children of up to five years of age would be administered anti-polio drops as well as vitamin-A capsules across the district.

Speaking on this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Sarah Rehman urged upon the parents to cooperate with the polio teams and get administered their all children of up to five years anti-polio drops, even if they were vaccinated in the previous campaign.

She emphasized that it was the national responsibility of the parents to ensure that their each child has been administered anti-polio drops and it should be fulfilled at all costs. She said that it was essential for children's health and their bright future.

District Health Officer Syed Muhammad Mehsud also encouraged parents to ensure that their children under five receive the polio drops.

He stressed that polio was a dangerous disease, and by vaccinating their children, parents could protect them from life-long disability.

He mentioned that Vitamin-A capsules were also being administered to children in this campaign.

The district police, led by District Police Officer Nasir Mehmood, also made tangible measures for the security of polio teams as well as of citizens during the campaign. According to police spokesman, over 2000 police officers and personnel were deployed on security duty of about 2600 polio teams. Besides, he said, strict security arrangements were made at sensitive places.

He said the DPO himself visited the different entry and exit points of the district, check posts and blockades in different areas to inspect the security arrangements.

The DPO directed the on duty policemen to remain on alert while performing duty in order to ensure peaceful conduct of anti-polio drive in the district.

