Anti-polio campaign starts in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :A five-day anti-polio drive kicked off here on Monday.

As many as 1,327,000 children up to five years of age will be administered anti-polio drops during the campaign.

The Health Department has constituted 3,549 teams including fixed, transit and mobile to achieve the task.

In this regard, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali visited general bus stand and inspected the process of administering anti-polio drops to children in public transport and examined the record.

He appealed to parents to administer anti-polio drops to their children for their safety from crippling disease.