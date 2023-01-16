Anti polio campaign starts in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :A seven-day anti-polio campaign has been launched in Peshawar, in which more than 0.9 million children under the age of five would be administered polio drops.

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Safiullah Khan said that more than four thousand policemen have been deployed for the security of polio vaccination teams.

He said that the polio vaccination campaign has also started in other districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said that efforts would be made to convince parents who are reluctant to give polio drops to their children.

Deputy Commissioner said the eradication of poliovirus was a national cause and called on all segments of society to support district administration and health department efforts to save children from the crippling.

The officers of district administration carried out a door-to-door campaign in different localities and persuaded parents to administer polio vaccines to their children.