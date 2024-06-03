Open Menu

Anti-polio Campaign Starts In Specific Districts Of KP

Anti-polio campaign starts in specific districts of KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health Qasim Ali Shah on Monday kicked off anti polio campaign in nine district of the province including the provincial capital to administer polio drops to 3.5 million children at the Police Service Hospital.

In the fourth anti-polio campaign of this year, the target of administering polio drops to more than 3.5 million children has been set.

According to the health department, 18319 polio workers would vaccinate the children in Peshawar, Kohat, Khyber, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, DI Khan, Lower Dir, Swabi and Swat while more than 26,000 police personnel would perform security duty.

During the campaign, polio drops would also be administered to Afghan refugee children in the refugee camps, at Pak-Afghan border points and at union councils' level.

The drive would continue till June 07, said the health department adding that no polio case has been reported this year so far while four cases were reported in 2023.

