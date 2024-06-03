Anti-polio Campaign Starts In Specific Districts Of KP
Sumaira FH Published June 03, 2024 | 01:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health Qasim Ali Shah on Monday kicked off anti polio campaign in nine district of the province including the provincial capital to administer polio drops to 3.5 million children at the Police Service Hospital.
In the fourth anti-polio campaign of this year, the target of administering polio drops to more than 3.5 million children has been set.
According to the health department, 18319 polio workers would vaccinate the children in Peshawar, Kohat, Khyber, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, DI Khan, Lower Dir, Swabi and Swat while more than 26,000 police personnel would perform security duty.
During the campaign, polio drops would also be administered to Afghan refugee children in the refugee camps, at Pak-Afghan border points and at union councils' level.
The drive would continue till June 07, said the health department adding that no polio case has been reported this year so far while four cases were reported in 2023.
APP/adi
Recent Stories
U.S. Ambassador Blome at 20th Anniversary Celebration of English Access Program
Experience 120FPS gaming with Infinix GT 20 Pro –available in Pakistan now!
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi Nikah case transferred to another court
Mazik Global Pakistan Launches AI Innovation Hub
Azam Khan removes all photos, videos from Instagram
Mahira Khan mesmerizes fans by sharing heart-touching moments of personal life o ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 June 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 June 2024
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi visits Wagah Border
SC rules live-streaming of NAB Amendments case risks political misuse
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi Nikah case transferred to another court6 minutes ago
-
Youth dies in road crash11 minutes ago
-
Two drugs peddlers held11 minutes ago
-
Old enmity claims life21 minutes ago
-
Anti-polio drive postponed in six districts of Balochistan due to heatwave21 minutes ago
-
Railways earn over Rs 70 bln till May21 minutes ago
-
Envoy Marilina pledges to give new impetus to Pak-Italy relations31 minutes ago
-
Special flight brings 287 persons from Bishkek51 minutes ago
-
12 outlaws held1 hour ago
-
One killed, child injured in road accident1 hour ago
-
Arts Council of Hyderabad hosts seminar on Hyder Bux Jatoi12 hours ago
-
AJK PM leads 'Istehkam-e Pakistan-Rally'13 hours ago