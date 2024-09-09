Anti-polio campaign starts to vaccinate 7,86000 children in Rawalpindi District

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) The 7th anti-polio campaign begins in Rawalpindi with a target population of 7,86000. Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Engr. Amir Khattak inaugurated the anti-polio campaign by administering immunization shots to young children here on Monday.

According to the details, 245 UCMOs and 870 area in-charges have been appointed across the district for the campaign. There are 3675 mobile teams, 330 fixed points and 163 transit points established in the entire district to achieve the target.

During the five day campaign in Lahore Rawalpindi and Faisalabad and 7 days in other 12 districts of Punjab, 13.9 million children of age less then or equal to 5 years will be vaccinated including in Rawalpindi, Lahore, Faisalabad, Chakwal, Attock, Okara, Sheikhupura, Gujranwala, Multan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Muzaffargarh, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rahim Yar Khan, and Rajanpur.

On the first day, 01 lakh 60 thousand children in Rawalpindi district are given polio vaccine.

Talking on the occasion the commissioner said that the districts have been selected on the basis of the degree of spread of polio cases. He said that polio eradication is the top priority of the government for which the micro plan has been restructured.

"Special monitoring teams have also been formed to ensure the quality of the anti-polio campaign", he said.

He urged the parents to cooperate with polio workers to secure the future of their children.

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema, the Director of Health, the Coordinator World Health Organization, and other relevant officers were also present at the inaugural event.