Anti-polio Campaign Starts To Vaccinate 7,86000 Children In Rawalpindi District
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 09, 2024 | 03:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) The 7th anti-polio campaign begins in Rawalpindi with a target population of 7,86000. Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Engr. Amir Khattak inaugurated the anti-polio campaign by administering immunization shots to young children here on Monday.
According to the details, 245 UCMOs and 870 area in-charges have been appointed across the district for the campaign. There are 3675 mobile teams, 330 fixed points and 163 transit points established in the entire district to achieve the target.
During the five day campaign in Lahore Rawalpindi and Faisalabad and 7 days in other 12 districts of Punjab, 13.9 million children of age less then or equal to 5 years will be vaccinated including in Rawalpindi, Lahore, Faisalabad, Chakwal, Attock, Okara, Sheikhupura, Gujranwala, Multan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Muzaffargarh, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rahim Yar Khan, and Rajanpur.
On the first day, 01 lakh 60 thousand children in Rawalpindi district are given polio vaccine.
Talking on the occasion the commissioner said that the districts have been selected on the basis of the degree of spread of polio cases. He said that polio eradication is the top priority of the government for which the micro plan has been restructured.
"Special monitoring teams have also been formed to ensure the quality of the anti-polio campaign", he said.
He urged the parents to cooperate with polio workers to secure the future of their children.
Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema, the Director of Health, the Coordinator World Health Organization, and other relevant officers were also present at the inaugural event.
Recent Stories
Mohammad Rizwan expected to be appointed captain across all formats
Humaima’s humorous response about Emraan Hashmi's possible visit to Pakistan g ..
Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa declines tenure extension
Elite Corporate Cricket Bash Set to Revolutionise UAE's Domestic Cricket Scene
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 September 2024
Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori visits residence of Shaheed Pilot Ra ..
"Defence Day, a tribute to Pakistan's brave heroes, says Ex-AJK PM Tanveer Ilyas
Polio immunization drive to start in Hyderabad from Sept 9
Governor inaugurates 'IVY' app to meet educational needs
More Stories From Pakistan
-
President strongly condemns attack on Panjgur police van31 seconds ago
-
Phandu Police recover suicidal jacket11 minutes ago
-
Muqam strongly condemn CM KPK statement about PML-N leadership, national institutions20 minutes ago
-
4.5 magnitude earthquake jolts different parts of KP20 minutes ago
-
Forte AI launches revolutionary App to search lob worldwide21 minutes ago
-
Department of sports Nawabshah organises divisional Inter Hockey series21 minutes ago
-
PM strongly condemns firing on police mobile van in Panjgur31 minutes ago
-
Thieves steal away cash,gold ornaments in three incidents41 minutes ago
-
Pakistan embassy in Rabat holds event to recognise valor of Pakistani soldiers51 minutes ago
-
Dr. Shahida Rehmani condemns Gandapur's remarks against female journalists1 hour ago
-
Jigar Muradabadi remembered on his 64th death anniversary1 hour ago
-
RDA seals four buildings in Millat Colony, High Court Road1 hour ago