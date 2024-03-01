Anti-Polio Campaign successfully concludes in AJK

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) In Azad Jammu and Kashmir, the 5-day national anti-polio drive successively concluded on Friday. Under-5-year-old children across AJK were targeted to be administered the polio vaccine during the campaign.

Only in AJK's metropolis, Muzaffarabad, was the target of 1,24,249 children up to five years old administered the anti-polio vaccine besides vitamin 'A' drops during the nation-wide drive. For this purpose, over 450 mobile teams were constituted, and the required number of fixed and transit points were set up by the Polio Eradication Committee with the coordination and assistance of the World Health Organization(WHO).

The state health department's Polio Eradication Committee had made adequate arrangements to execute the polio-eradication campaign in a befitting manner. The integrated campaign started on February 26 and continued for five days without any pause.

During the campaign, parents fully cooperated with the drive enthusiastically by getting their children administered the polio vaccine besides vitamin 'A' drops by the mobile paramedical staff teams.

The AJK Health Department had made adequate arrangements to provide at least a million anti-polio vaccine doses for the entire four-day drive across AJK.

Besides the homes, the parents also brought their children to fixed centers to get them administered the polio vaccine drops at the fixed centers close to their homes, including hospitals, districts, and tehsil health offices. The fixed centers were set up at hospitals, basic health units, rural health centers, and various other spots to vaccinate the children with the anti-polio drops.

It may be added that the state health authorities claimed that there had been no case of polio disease detected in any part of Azad Jammu and Kashmir during the last 23 years.

