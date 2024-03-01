Open Menu

Anti-Polio Campaign Successfully Concludes In AJK

Faizan Hashmi Published March 01, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Anti-Polio Campaign successfully concludes in AJK

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) In Azad Jammu and Kashmir, the 5-day national anti-polio drive successively concluded on Friday. Under-5-year-old children across AJK were targeted to be administered the polio vaccine during the campaign.

Only in AJK's metropolis, Muzaffarabad, was the target of 1,24,249 children up to five years old administered the anti-polio vaccine besides vitamin 'A' drops during the nation-wide drive. For this purpose, over 450 mobile teams were constituted, and the required number of fixed and transit points were set up by the Polio Eradication Committee with the coordination and assistance of the World Health Organization(WHO).

The state health department's Polio Eradication Committee had made adequate arrangements to execute the polio-eradication campaign in a befitting manner. The integrated campaign started on February 26 and continued for five days without any pause.

During the campaign, parents fully cooperated with the drive enthusiastically by getting their children administered the polio vaccine besides vitamin 'A' drops by the mobile paramedical staff teams.

The AJK Health Department had made adequate arrangements to provide at least a million anti-polio vaccine doses for the entire four-day drive across AJK.

Besides the homes, the parents also brought their children to fixed centers to get them administered the polio vaccine drops at the fixed centers close to their homes, including hospitals, districts, and tehsil health offices. The fixed centers were set up at hospitals, basic health units, rural health centers, and various other spots to vaccinate the children with the anti-polio drops.

It may be added that the state health authorities claimed that there had been no case of polio disease detected in any part of Azad Jammu and Kashmir during the last 23 years.

APP/ahr/378

Related Topics

World Polio Mobile Muzaffarabad Azad Jammu And Kashmir February May Million

Recent Stories

PML-N’s Sardar Ayaz Sadiq sworn in as Speaker Na ..

PML-N’s Sardar Ayaz Sadiq sworn in as Speaker National Assembly

45 minutes ago
 ECP issues schedule for presidential election

ECP issues schedule for presidential election

4 hours ago
 IU not utilizing Naseem Shah properly in PSL 9: Mi ..

IU not utilizing Naseem Shah properly in PSL 9: Misbah

4 hours ago
 Ali Amin Gandapur elected as CM KPK assembly

Ali Amin Gandapur elected as CM KPK assembly

4 hours ago
 Pakistan will continue to provide moral, diplomati ..

Pakistan will continue to provide moral, diplomatic support to Palestinian broth ..

4 hours ago
 Polling for election of NA Speaker underway

Polling for election of NA Speaker underway

5 hours ago
Islamabad DC Irfan Nawaz sentenced to six month ja ..

Islamabad DC Irfan Nawaz sentenced to six month jail over misconduct

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.13 per litre

Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.13 per litre

18 hours ago
 IGP Sindh attends passing-out ceremony

IGP Sindh attends passing-out ceremony

19 hours ago
 DC directs preparedness for rain emergency amid we ..

DC directs preparedness for rain emergency amid weather forecast

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan