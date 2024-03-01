Anti-Polio Campaign Successfully Concludes In AJK
Faizan Hashmi Published March 01, 2024 | 05:20 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) In Azad Jammu and Kashmir, the 5-day national anti-polio drive successively concluded on Friday. Under-5-year-old children across AJK were targeted to be administered the polio vaccine during the campaign.
Only in AJK's metropolis, Muzaffarabad, was the target of 1,24,249 children up to five years old administered the anti-polio vaccine besides vitamin 'A' drops during the nation-wide drive. For this purpose, over 450 mobile teams were constituted, and the required number of fixed and transit points were set up by the Polio Eradication Committee with the coordination and assistance of the World Health Organization(WHO).
The state health department's Polio Eradication Committee had made adequate arrangements to execute the polio-eradication campaign in a befitting manner. The integrated campaign started on February 26 and continued for five days without any pause.
During the campaign, parents fully cooperated with the drive enthusiastically by getting their children administered the polio vaccine besides vitamin 'A' drops by the mobile paramedical staff teams.
The AJK Health Department had made adequate arrangements to provide at least a million anti-polio vaccine doses for the entire four-day drive across AJK.
Besides the homes, the parents also brought their children to fixed centers to get them administered the polio vaccine drops at the fixed centers close to their homes, including hospitals, districts, and tehsil health offices. The fixed centers were set up at hospitals, basic health units, rural health centers, and various other spots to vaccinate the children with the anti-polio drops.
It may be added that the state health authorities claimed that there had been no case of polio disease detected in any part of Azad Jammu and Kashmir during the last 23 years.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
PML-N’s Sardar Ayaz Sadiq sworn in as Speaker National Assembly
ECP issues schedule for presidential election
IU not utilizing Naseem Shah properly in PSL 9: Misbah
Ali Amin Gandapur elected as CM KPK assembly
Pakistan will continue to provide moral, diplomatic support to Palestinian broth ..
Polling for election of NA Speaker underway
Islamabad DC Irfan Nawaz sentenced to six month jail over misconduct
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 March 2024
Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.13 per litre
IGP Sindh attends passing-out ceremony
DC directs preparedness for rain emergency amid weather forecast
More Stories From Pakistan
-
First-ever Research Arena 2024 kicks off at Sargodha University2 minutes ago
-
AJK observes World Civil Defense Day with renewed resolve2 minutes ago
-
LESCO recovers Rs 2.59b from 86,871 defaulters2 minutes ago
-
PPP's Sarfraz Bugti submits nomination papers for CM Balochistan2 minutes ago
-
2nd Job Fair & Industrial Expo ends at GCWUF2 minutes ago
-
Traffic Police Mirpurkhas launches an awareness campaign for traffic rules2 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 Tank tackles 68 emergencies in Feb12 minutes ago
-
DC Jamshoro along with officials inspected arrangements of Qalandar’s Urs12 minutes ago
-
Police investigation housemaid death12 minutes ago
-
Schools in Swat district closed due to inclement weather12 minutes ago
-
Painter Ali Azmat's interactive session at Alhamra22 minutes ago
-
Delegation of All Class-IV Employees Association calls on CM KP22 minutes ago