Anti-polio Campaign Surpasses Target By 11% In Twin Cities
Muhammad Irfan Published February 09, 2025 | 10:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) The final day of the anti-polio vaccination drive in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi concluded on Sunday with a joint review meeting chaired by the Deputy Commissioners.
The campaign exceeded its target, vaccinating over 11% more children than planned, showcasing the collective effort of health workers and community cooperation.
During the meeting, the dedication of polio workers was acknowledged, and the public's active participation was commended. The session also reviewed challenges faced by the teams and provided a briefing on the campaign's objectives.
The campaign aimed to vaccinate 461,125 children but successfully administered drops to 510,659, surpassing the target.
Additionally, 706 refusal cases were addressed, with all initially hesitant families eventually allowing their children to be vaccinated.
Deputy Commissioner Islamabad credited the campaign's success to the entire team, emphasizing their relentless efforts. Polio workers reached every household, school, and public space, ensuring no child was left unvaccinated. Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi highlighted the crucial role of community support in achieving this milestone.
The campaign's success reflects the combined efforts of health workers, officials, and the public, marking a significant step toward eradicating polio in the region.
