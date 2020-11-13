UrduPoint.com
Anti-Polio Campaign Targets Over 0.28 Mln Children In Tharparkar

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 09:08 PM

National anti polio drive will commence from November 30th to December 4 and during the campaign about 2,80,923 children up to five years would be administered anti polio vaccine

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :National anti polio drive will commence from November 30th to December 4 and during the campaign about 2,80,923 children up to five years would be administered anti polio vaccine.

A meeting was held on Friday to review and finalize arrangements in Deputy Commissioner office Tharparkar Muhammad Nawaz Soho in chair. The meeting was informed that a total 1046 teams had been devised including 877 mobile teams, 73 fixed point teams and 96 transit teams while 74 UCMOs and 213 area in-charges would supervise the teams.

During the National Anti Polio Campaign commencing from Nov 30, 2020 to Dec 04, 2020 across the district, 634 lady health workers would administer the polio drops to the children of up to five years at their homes.

The DC urged officials of relevant departments to ensure 100 percent success of the polio campaign by playing a proactive role in administering the vaccine. He also instructed for observance of SOPs in the wake of the second wave of Corona Pandemic during training and field work of polio teams.

