Anti-polio Campaign To Be Launched From June 7 In Jaffarabad: DHO Jamali

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Qudratullah Jamali Wednesday said that polio campaign would be launched in the district from June 07 under which 137,000 children would be administered anti-polio drops

He expressed these views while chairing the meeting held to review measures of upcoming polio campaign which was attended by officials of the departments concerned.

Addressing the meeting, the DHO said at least 350 mobile teams were formed for polio campaign across the district.

He said the polio was a contagious disease for which children up to the age of five years must be administered polio drops.

Dr. Qudratullah Jamali said the measures were being taken to make the polio campaign successful in order to save future of children from the polio.

It was the duty of the health department to play its part to immunize all children of under five years of age against the polio to save them from permanent disability, he said and urged the parents to ensure administration of polio drops to their infants against the disease.

He said the security measures would be ensured for the whole campaign.

