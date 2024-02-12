Open Menu

Anti-polio Campaign To Be Launched On Feb 26 In Khairpur

Faizan Hashmi Published February 12, 2024 | 07:20 PM

Anti-polio campaign to be launched on Feb 26 in Khairpur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) An anti-polio campaign will begin in Khairpur from February 26 to March 2, in which children under five years of age will be administrated polio vaccine with vitamin A drops.

Speaking about the campaign in the district, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur, Syed Ahmed Fawad urged the parents to fully cooperate with the polio teams and ensure that their children were vaccinated against polio.

He said that eradication of Polio from the country was responsibility of every citizen.

He said that cases of polio had been reduced to only few in the country.

The DC urged the educated people to create awareness among the masses about the crippling disease.

Related Topics

Polio Khairpur February March From

Recent Stories

Pir Pagara announces to vacate two seats in Sindh ..

Pir Pagara announces to vacate two seats in Sindh Assembly

1 minute ago
 Jahanir Khan Tarin quits politics after setback in ..

Jahanir Khan Tarin quits politics after setback in general elections

26 minutes ago
 Anarchy will not allowed in Pakistan, says PM Kaka ..

Anarchy will not allowed in Pakistan, says PM Kakar

1 hour ago
 Michael Clarke set to join star-studded HBL PSL 9 ..

Michael Clarke set to join star-studded HBL PSL 9 commentary team

1 hour ago
 Richard Illingworth returns for his seventh season ..

Richard Illingworth returns for his seventh season as match officials for HBL PS ..

2 hours ago
 The buzz around town is all about the new TECNO SP ..

The buzz around town is all about the new TECNO SPARK 20 Pro Series!

2 hours ago
Marriyum denies reports of dialogue with PPP for p ..

Marriyum denies reports of dialogue with PPP for power sharing

3 hours ago
 Saudi ambassador vows to renovate Faisal Mosque Is ..

Saudi ambassador vows to renovate Faisal Mosque Islamabad

4 hours ago
 Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Envoy ..

Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Envoy to the United Arab Emirates r ..

6 hours ago
 Qatar successfully defended his AFC Asian Cup Crow ..

Qatar successfully defended his AFC Asian Cup Crown

6 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Dialogue has focussed on enhancing women ..

Abu Dhabi Dialogue has focussed on enhancing women jobs along with mitigating la ..

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 February 2024

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan