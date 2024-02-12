Anti-polio Campaign To Be Launched On Feb 26 In Khairpur
Faizan Hashmi Published February 12, 2024 | 07:20 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) An anti-polio campaign will begin in Khairpur from February 26 to March 2, in which children under five years of age will be administrated polio vaccine with vitamin A drops.
Speaking about the campaign in the district, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur, Syed Ahmed Fawad urged the parents to fully cooperate with the polio teams and ensure that their children were vaccinated against polio.
He said that eradication of Polio from the country was responsibility of every citizen.
He said that cases of polio had been reduced to only few in the country.
The DC urged the educated people to create awareness among the masses about the crippling disease.
