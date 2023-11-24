Open Menu

Anti Polio Campaign To Begin From Nov 27 In Sukkur

Muhammad Irfan Published November 24, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Anti Polio campaign to begin from Nov 27 in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) A district-wide anti-polio campaign will begin from November 27 to December 2, in which children under five years of age will be given polio vaccine with vitamin A drops.

Speaking about the anti-polio campaign in the district, Additional Deputy Commissioner Sukkur Liaquat Ali Kalhoro urged the parents to fully cooperate with the polio teams and ensure that their children are vaccinated against polio.

He said that eradication of Polio from the country is the responsibility of every citizen.

He said that the incidence of polio has been reduced to only a few areas of the country.

The ADC Kalhoro said that the global certification requires that no polio case emerges for three consecutive years.

He urged the educated people to create awareness among the masses about the crippling disease.

