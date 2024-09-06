Open Menu

Anti-polio Campaign To Begin In Karachi On Sept 9 To Vaccinate Over 2.7m Children

Sumaira FH Published September 06, 2024 | 08:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) The anti-polio campaign is scheduled to start in Karachi from September 9 to administer anti-polio vaccine drops to over 2.7 million children.

This was decided in a meeting chaired by Commissioner Karachi Syed Hasan Naqvi at his office here on Friday.

In the meeting, EOC Coordinator Irshad Sodhar, Deputy Commissioners, WHO, UNICEF and representatives of the Health Department participated through video link, while the Additional Commissioner were in attendance in the office.

It was decided that special measures will be taken for vaccination of the remaining children.

The Commissioner directed that priority steps should be taken in the sensitive Union Councils to reach out to the people of the community to get their support.

The Commissioner directed the officials concerned to ensure that no child misses out on polio drops.

He directed to ensure that every child of the sensitive Union Council is vaccinated.

In the meeting, a briefing was given about making special arrangements for the sensitive Union Council Gujru and, it was told that special measures have been taken for the vaccination of children in Gujru.

It was told that an Emergency Response Unit was established in Gujru under the directives of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and special steps were taken to provide clean drinking water through RO plants, drainage, sanitation and basic health facilities.

