Anti-Polio Campaign To Commence In Shaheed Benazir Abad From March 29

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 27th March 2021 | 10:14 PM

Anti-Polio Campaign to commence in Shaheed Benazir Abad from March 29

District Focal Person for Polio, Dr Allah Bux Rajpar has said that National Anti-Polio Campaign to be launched in District Shaheed Benazirabad from March 29, 2021 during children up to the age of five years would be administered Polio drops throughout the district

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) :District Focal Person for Polio, Dr Allah Bux Rajpar has said that National Anti-Polio Campaign to be launched in District Shaheed Benazirabad from March 29, 2021 during children up to the age of five years would be administered Polio drops throughout the district.

In a statement Focal person said that Health Department Shaheed Benazirabad, in order to achieve the vaccination target is holding awareness programs with Basic Health Units, Union Councils and political and social personalities during which they are informed about the hazards of Polio. The awareness meetings are held to make the ensuing Polio campaign successful by administering Polio drop to children of up to the age of five years throughout the district.

More Stories From Pakistan

