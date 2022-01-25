Anti-polio campaign to continue till Jan 28 :CM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the anti-polio campaign would continue till January 28 as children are being vaccinated by a strong contingent of 60 thousand anti-polio workers in Lahore, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Multan, Muzaffargarh, Rahim Yar Khan, DG Khan, Rajanpur and Mianwali.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, he said the 100 percent vaccination target would be achieved in these districts.

The CM asked the parents to get their children vaccinated against polio to ensure their safe future. It is sanguine that no polio case has been reported during the last 14 months, he added.